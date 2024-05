Khazheyev signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Hurricanes on Wednesday.

Khazheyev posted a 16-5-2 record, 2.19 GAA and .927 save percentage in 28 contests this season with Chelyabinsk of the MHL, which is Russia's top junior league. Carolina selected him with the No. 158 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.