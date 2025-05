Khazheyev was loaned to AHL Chicago on Monday.

Khazheyev began the NHL playoffs as Carolina's third goaltender behind Frederik Andersen and Pyotr Kochetkov, but that role belongs to Spencer Martin now. The 20-year-old Khazheyev had a 5-13-0 record with a 3.48 GAA and an .876 save percentage over 20 AHL regular-season appearances in 2024-25.