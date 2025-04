Khazheyev was called up from AHL Chicago on Saturday, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Khazheyev will be the Hurricanes' third goaltender, as Frederik Andersen and Pyotr Kochetkov rank ahead of him. Khazheyev was 5-13-0 with a 3.49 GAA and an .876 save percentage over 20 outings with AHL Chicago before his recall.