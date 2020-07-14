Dzingel (upper body) took part in Tuesday's practice session, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
Prior to getting hurt, Dzingel was bogged down in an 11-game pointless streak and 23-game goal drought. His recent lack of production should serve as a red flag for fantasy players in postseason pools, though he could be a sneaky DFS option if he can break out of his slump.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Ryan Dzingel: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Hurricanes' Ryan Dzingel: Dealing with injury•
-
Hurricanes' Ryan Dzingel: Seeing diminished role•
-
Hurricanes' Ryan Dzingel: Helpers in consecutive games•
-
Hurricanes' Ryan Dzingel: Earns power-play assist•
-
Hurricanes' Ryan Dzingel: Garners assist Tuesday•