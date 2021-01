Dzingel was held off the scoresheet for the third straight game in Thursday's 1-0 win over the Lightning.

Dzingel got off to a good start this season with a power-play goal in his first game, but he's been quiet ever since. However, keep in mind he's currently skating mostly on the fourth line with Jordan Martinook and Warren Foegele, so his opportunities to contribute offensively will be limited as a result. Keep him on your bench until he starts to show signs of righting the ship.