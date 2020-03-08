Dzingel (upper body) isn't expected to suit up in Sunday's game against Pittsburgh, Michael Smith of the team's official site reports.

The specifics of the injury remain unclear, however, it's expected to force Dzingel to miss game time. The 29-year-old has struggled in his past 11 games, going pointless while being demoted to the fourth line. In his stead, Morgan Geekie is expected to make his NHL debut Sunday.