Hurricanes' Ryan Dzingel: Dealing with injury
Dzingel (upper body) isn't expected to suit up in Sunday's game against Pittsburgh, Michael Smith of the team's official site reports.
The specifics of the injury remain unclear, however, it's expected to force Dzingel to miss game time. The 29-year-old has struggled in his past 11 games, going pointless while being demoted to the fourth line. In his stead, Morgan Geekie is expected to make his NHL debut Sunday.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Ryan Dzingel: Seeing diminished role•
-
Hurricanes' Ryan Dzingel: Helpers in consecutive games•
-
Hurricanes' Ryan Dzingel: Earns power-play assist•
-
Hurricanes' Ryan Dzingel: Garners assist Tuesday•
-
Hurricanes' Ryan Dzingel: Notches assist•
-
Hurricanes' Ryan Dzingel: Strikes on power play•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.