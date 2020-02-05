Hurricanes' Ryan Dzingel: Earns power-play assist
Dzingel posted a power-play assist in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Blues.
Dzingel was a healthy scratch for Sunday's game against the Canucks, but he was able to get on the scoresheet in his return to the lineup. He also led the team with five shots on goal. The 27-year-old has 28 points, 88 shots, and a plus-4 rating in 52 outings this season.
