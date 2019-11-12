Dzingel registered a goal and an assist in Monday's 8-2 win over Carolina, adding four shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating.

Dzingel scored against his former club for his fourth goal of the season and his first since Oct. 24. The assist also gave him his second multi-point game of the year. Dzingel has 13 points after his first 18 games as a Hurricane after tallying a career-high 26 goals and 56 points last season between Ottawa and Columbus.