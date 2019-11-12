Hurricanes' Ryan Dzingel: First goal in eight games
Dzingel registered a goal and an assist in Monday's 8-2 win over Carolina, adding four shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating.
Dzingel scored against his former club for his fourth goal of the season and his first since Oct. 24. The assist also gave him his second multi-point game of the year. Dzingel has 13 points after his first 18 games as a Hurricane after tallying a career-high 26 goals and 56 points last season between Ottawa and Columbus.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Ryan Dzingel: Settling in nicely with new team•
-
Hurricanes' Ryan Dzingel: Serves up assist•
-
Hurricanes' Ryan Dzingel: Garners helper•
-
Hurricanes' Ryan Dzingel: Lights lamp twice in win•
-
Hurricanes' Ryan Dzingel: Good to go for season opener•
-
Hurricanes' Ryan Dzingel: May be facing long-term absence•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.