Dzingel recorded an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Winnipeg.

While Dzingel was able to head a five-game pointless streak, he remains goalless in his last nine outings. The Illinois native's slump comes despite logging 1:56 of ice time per game in those contests. It certainly doesn't help that the natural center registered zero shots on goal in four of those nine appearances. Unless he can rediscover his scoring touch, the 27-year-old should be considered a mid-range fantasy option, at best, heading into the back half of the season.