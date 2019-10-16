Hurricanes' Ryan Dzingel: Garners helper

Dzingel picked up an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Kings.

Dzingel set up Martin Necas for the second-period tally that would count as the game-winner. In his first season with the Hurricanes, Dzingel has notched six points and 13 shots through seven games.

