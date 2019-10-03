Hurricanes' Ryan Dzingel: Good to go for season opener

Dzingel (lower body) is in the projected lineup for Thursday's regular-season opener against Montreal.

There was speculation that Dzingel may be facing a long-term absence when he was labeled "more than day-to-day" last Thursday, but his lower-body injury evidently wasn't overly serious after all. The 27-year-old American, who set career highs in goals (26) and assists (30) in 78 games split between the Senators and Blue Jackets last campaign, is expected to skate with Erik Haula and Jordan Martinook on the Hurricanes' third line against the Canadiens.