Hurricanes' Ryan Dzingel: Lights lamp twice in win

Dzingel scored two goals, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Panthers.

He also added three shots, a hit and a plus-1 rating. Dzingel has had a strong start to the season, along with most of the rest of the Carolina roster, potting two goals and two assists through his first four games with half of his production coming with the man advantage.

