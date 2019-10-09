Hurricanes' Ryan Dzingel: Lights lamp twice in win
Dzingel scored two goals, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Panthers.
He also added three shots, a hit and a plus-1 rating. Dzingel has had a strong start to the season, along with most of the rest of the Carolina roster, potting two goals and two assists through his first four games with half of his production coming with the man advantage.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Ryan Dzingel: Good to go for season opener•
-
Hurricanes' Ryan Dzingel: May be facing long-term absence•
-
Hurricanes' Ryan Dzingel: Will not return Wednesday•
-
Hurricanes' Ryan Dzingel: Signs with Carolina•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Dzingel: Finally taps the keg•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Dzingel: Scratched from Saturday's game•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.