Hurricanes' Ryan Dzingel: May be facing long-term absence
Dzingel (lower body) is considered "more than day-to-day," Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.
With Carolina's regular-season opener just one week away, it appears that Dzingel may be in danger of missing a handful of contests to start the 2019-20 campaign. The 27-year-old pivot, who racked up 26 goals and 56 points in 78 games split between the Senators and Blue Jackets last season, will undoubtedly be reevaluated ahead of Thursday's Opening Night matchup with Montreal.
