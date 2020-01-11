Hurricanes' Ryan Dzingel: Notches assist
Dzingel produced an assist in Friday's 3-0 win over the Coyotes.
Dzingel got the puck to Martin Necas, who did the rest for the Hurricanes' third tally of the game. In 44 games this season, Dzingel has 26 points (eight tallies, 18 helpers), 75 shots on goal, and a plus-5 rating. He's added solid depth scoring on the ice and could help fantasy owners in deeper formats with standard categories.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Ryan Dzingel: Strikes on power play•
-
Hurricanes' Ryan Dzingel: Seals deal with empty-netter•
-
Hurricanes' Ryan Dzingel: Sets up two goals•
-
Hurricanes' Ryan Dzingel: Scores with man advantage•
-
Hurricanes' Ryan Dzingel: Offense declining•
-
Hurricanes' Ryan Dzingel: Scores with extra man•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.