Dzingel produced an assist in Friday's 3-0 win over the Coyotes.

Dzingel got the puck to Martin Necas, who did the rest for the Hurricanes' third tally of the game. In 44 games this season, Dzingel has 26 points (eight tallies, 18 helpers), 75 shots on goal, and a plus-5 rating. He's added solid depth scoring on the ice and could help fantasy owners in deeper formats with standard categories.