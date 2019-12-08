Hurricanes' Ryan Dzingel: Offense declining
Dzingel scored his 17th point of the season with an assist in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Wild.
Coming off a career 56-point season with the Sens and Blue Jackets last year, the Canes thought they were getting a solid top-six player when they signed Dzingel as a free agent during the offseason. However, he's currently playing on the team's third line and has just four points in his last 12 games. He could still crack the 50-point mark this season, but he's going to have to pick up the pace in order to get it done. You shouldn't be relying on him as an everyday fantasy option at this point.
