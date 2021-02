Dzingel notched two assists and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Blue Jackets.

Dzingel's helpers came on goals by Warren Foegele and Dougie Hamilton, the latter of which was the game-winner. They were the first two assists of the year for Dzingel, who has added two tallies, 10 hits and a minus-1 rating through nine contests. Dzingel primarily works on the third line, and he hasn't scored enough in that role to earn much fantasy interest.