Hurricanes' Ryan Dzingel: Scores with extra man
Dzingel scored a power-play goal on three shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers.
Now with 16 points through 25 games, Dzingel has been a fairly consistent scorer for the Canes this season, and he's been doing it while skating primarily on the team's third line. He makes for a sneaky waiver-wire add in most deeper fantasy formats.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Ryan Dzingel: First goal in eight games•
-
Hurricanes' Ryan Dzingel: Settling in nicely with new team•
-
Hurricanes' Ryan Dzingel: Serves up assist•
-
Hurricanes' Ryan Dzingel: Garners helper•
-
Hurricanes' Ryan Dzingel: Lights lamp twice in win•
-
Hurricanes' Ryan Dzingel: Good to go for season opener•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.