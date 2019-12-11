Dzingel scored a power-play goal on five shots in Tuesday's 6-3 victory over the Oilers.

Dzingel lit the lamp with four seconds left in the first period to give the Hurricanes a commanding 3-0 lead. The power-play goal was his sixth tally of the season but just his third since the start of October. The first-year Hurricane has 18 points in 31 games. He was a two-time 20-goal player with Ottawa but has some work to do if he's going to reach that plateau in 2019-20.