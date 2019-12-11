Hurricanes' Ryan Dzingel: Scores with man advantage
Dzingel scored a power-play goal on five shots in Tuesday's 6-3 victory over the Oilers.
Dzingel lit the lamp with four seconds left in the first period to give the Hurricanes a commanding 3-0 lead. The power-play goal was his sixth tally of the season but just his third since the start of October. The first-year Hurricane has 18 points in 31 games. He was a two-time 20-goal player with Ottawa but has some work to do if he's going to reach that plateau in 2019-20.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.