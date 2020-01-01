Hurricanes' Ryan Dzingel: Seals deal with empty-netter
Dzingel scored an empty-net goal on four shots while adding four hits and two PIM in a 3-1 win over Montreal on Tuesday.
Dzingel rounded out the scoring with 54 seconds left and the Hurricanes sitting on a 2-1 lead. It was his seventh goal of the season and first in the last nine games. The first-year Hurricane has 24 points through 40 games with his new club. Dzingel is a two-time 20-goal scorer and is still capable of helping a fantasy team if he runs into a hot streak.
