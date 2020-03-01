Hurricanes' Ryan Dzingel: Seeing diminished role
Dzingel recorded his ninth straight game without a point Saturday against the Canadiens.
Signing Dzingel to a two-year, $6.75 million contract looked to be a solid move for the Hurricanes earlier in the season, as the 27-year-old Illinois native had a solid first half with 24 points in his first 40 games. However, it's been all downhill since then with just five points in his last 22 contests. Furthermore, he's been shifted from a top-six role to checking-line status, and he was a healthy scratch twice during the month of February. Bottom line, Dzingel's fantasy stock is falling fast -- feel free to jettison him at this point for a more reliable alternative.
