Hurricanes' Ryan Dzingel: Serves up assist
Dzingel posted an assist in a 5-2 loss to the Sharks on Wednesday.
Dzingel has somewhat quietly managed seven points (two goals, five helpers) in eight games to start the campaign. The 27-year-old winger has added 14 shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in that span.
