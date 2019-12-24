Dzingel notched a pair of assists in Monday's 8-6 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Despite the losing effort, the trio of Dzingel, Erik Haula and Martin Necas was arguably the Canes' most dangerous line of the afternoon, combining for nine points (4G, 5A). Dzingel has been a solid addition to the Canes' roster this season, currently tied with Necas for fifth in team scoring with 21 points in 37 games.