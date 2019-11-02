Hurricanes' Ryan Dzingel: Settling in nicely with new team
Dzingel notches his ninth point of the season with an assist in Friday's 7-3 romp over the Red Wings.
Having scored 20-plus goals in each of the previous two seasons with Ottawa and Columbus, Dzingel has been a nice addition for the Canes this season, giving them a legitimate scoring threat from the third line. He's not seeing quite the level of ice time he was used to last season (15:12 vs. 16:49), but he's seeing more minutes on the power play (2:47 vs. 1:56). Dzingel would make a nice addition to your fantasy squad if he's available -- go check your waiver wire.
