Hurricanes' Ryan Dzingel: Signs with Carolina
Dzingel signed a two-year, $6.75 million contract with the Hurricanes on Friday.
Dzingel had his best season yet as a pro in 2018-19, setting career highs in goals (26), assists (30), shots on goal (159) and game-winning goals (5) in 78 games split between the Senators and Blue Jackets. The 27-year-old should step into middle-six role for Carolina in 2019-20, and could threaten the 50-point mark for a second straight campaign if he's able to lock down a spot on one of the Hurricanes' power-play units.
