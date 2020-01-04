Dzingel netted a power-play goal on two shots in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals.

Dzingel's tally at 12:35 of the third period brought the Hurricanes within a goal, but they couldn't even the score. The 27-year-old has 25 points (eight on the power play) through 41 games this year. It's a bit slower than the 56-point pace he maintained between the Senators and Blue Jackets last year, but if he can reach 50, consider it a positive return on investment from the third-line winger.