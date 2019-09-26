Hurricanes' Ryan Dzingel: Will not return Wednesday
Dzingel suffered an apparent lower-body injury in Wednesday's preseason game and will not return, CardiacCane.com reports.
The left-winger had a Nashville player fall on his bent leg coming off a faceoff and immediately went back to the locker room. Dzingel figures to be evaluated over the next few days before the team determines his status for Sunday's preseason game against the Capitals.
