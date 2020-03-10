Dzingel (upper body) was on the ice for morning skate, but he isn't expected to play Tuesday against the Red Wings, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Dzingel will miss a second straight game, but his presence on the ice at morning skate suggests he should be ready to rejoin the lineup sooner rather than later. The 28-year-old American will be reevaluated ahead of Thursday's clash with the Devils.