Hurricanes' Ryan Suzuki: Brainiac joins bunch of jerks
Suzuki was drafted 28th overall by the Hurricanes at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.
Suzuki's draft stock dropped over the course of the season. The skill is there, especially his playmaking and high hockey-IQ. But he only managed 75 points (25 goals, 50 assists) in 65 games with the Barrie Colts (OHL). And scouts thought his compete level lacked intensity and he was too easily pushed out of plays. But Suzuki should eventually ascend to the second line at his peak and could deliver the way Kyle Turris did when he was in Ottawa.
