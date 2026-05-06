Hurricanes' Ryan Suzuki: Hat trick in AHL series-clincher
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Suzuki scored three goals in AHL Chicago's 6-1 win over Texas in Game 5 on Tuesday.
Suzuki is up to four goals, two assists and 16 shots on net over five playoff games. The center had 48 points over 66 regular-season outings. With Tuesday's win, Suzuki and the Wolves are through to the Central Division Finals, so it'll be a while before he's a potential call-up to the Hurricanes.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Ryan Suzuki: Three assists in AHL loss•
-
Hurricanes' Ryan Suzuki: Contributes three helpers•
-
Hurricanes' Ryan Suzuki: Nets two goals for Wolves•
-
Hurricanes' Ryan Suzuki: Records three helpers Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Ryan Suzuki: Collects three points in win•
-
Hurricanes' Ryan Suzuki: On waivers Tuesday•