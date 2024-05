Suzuki signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Hurricanes on Wednesday.

Suzuki was eligible to become a restricted free agent this summer after completing his entry-level contract. He had 14 goals and 30 points in 51 regular-season contests with AHL Springfield in 2023-24. The 23-year-old was selected with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, but he hasn't made his NHL debut yet.