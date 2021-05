Suzukui was promoted to Carolina's playoff roster Monday, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Suzuki's likely to be a mainstay of future Hurricanes lineups, but he's too raw to realistically get a shot during this playoff run. The 2019 first-round pick registered just five goals and five assists in 26 games with AHL Chicago, but being around the team during this playoff run should provide important experience for the soon-to-be 20-year-old.