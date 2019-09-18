Hurricanes' Ryan Suzuki: Secures entry-level deal
Suzuki inked a three-year, entry-level contract with Carolina on Wednesday.
While Suzuki figures to get an extended look during training camp, the 2019 first-round pick will likely rejoin OHL Barrie and spend another year in juniors. Last season, the center racked up 25 goals and 50 helpers in 65 games for the Colts, but could top the 100-point mark in 2019-20 based on his skill set.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.