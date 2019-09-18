Hurricanes' Ryan Suzuki: Secures entry-level deal

Suzuki inked a three-year, entry-level contract with Carolina on Wednesday.

While Suzuki figures to get an extended look during training camp, the 2019 first-round pick will likely rejoin OHL Barrie and spend another year in juniors. Last season, the center racked up 25 goals and 50 helpers in 65 games for the Colts, but could top the 100-point mark in 2019-20 based on his skill set.