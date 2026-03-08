Hurricanes' Ryan Suzuki: Three assists in AHL loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Suzuki logged three assists in AHL Chicago's 7-6 loss to Texas on Sunday.
Suzuki has just one goal since the start of February, but he's added 10 assists in 12 contests in that span. For the season, he's at 10 goals and 33 helpers over 51 appearances. He's added a plus-18 rating, as the Wolves are having one of their better seasons with a hearty crop of prospects biding their time for a call-up to the Hurricanes.
