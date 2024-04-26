Suzuki was recalled from AHL Springfield on Friday.
Suzuki has 14 goals and 30 points in 51 outings with Springfield in 2023-24. Although he'll be with the Hurricanes, the 22-year-old is not expected to play for Carolina during the postseason.
