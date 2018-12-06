Hurricanes' Saku Maenalanen: Ascends to NHL
Maenalanen was called up from AHL Charlotte on Thursday.
The Hurricanes reportedly will be without Jordan Staal (concussion) is Friday's game against the Ducks, so the plan is for Sebastian Aho to move to the center spot and Maenalanen -- who inked a two-way deal with Carolina in May -- suddenly has a clear path for his NHL debut. The Finn has four goals and seven assists over 23 games with the AHL's Checkers this season.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...