Maenalanen was called up from AHL Charlotte on Thursday.

The Hurricanes reportedly will be without Jordan Staal (concussion) is Friday's game against the Ducks, so the plan is for Sebastian Aho to move to the center spot and Maenalanen -- who inked a two-way deal with Carolina in May -- suddenly has a clear path for his NHL debut. The Finn has four goals and seven assists over 23 games with the AHL's Checkers this season.