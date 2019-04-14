Maenalanen skated just 4:16 in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Capitals in Game 2 after sitting out Thursday's series opener.

Unfortunately, the 24-year-old Finn had just eight points in 34 regular-season games this season, and hasn't registered a point since Feb. 26. With 83 points over three seasons in the Finnish Elite League, Maenalanen will offer decent fantasy upside someday, but only once he's secured a regular spot in the lineup. After skating in 23 straight games in January and February, he's been serving mostly as a healthy scratch since then.