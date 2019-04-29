Head coach Rod Brind'Amour said Monday that Maenalanen (upper body) won't be available for the remainder of the series against the Islanders, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Maenalanen saw 9:35 of ice time and recorded his first point of the playoffs before he was forced to leave Sunday's Game 2. This news certainly doesn't bode well for the team, which has a laundry list of injuries to it's forward group at the moment. With a 2-0 series lead, the 24-year-old will have a good chance to suit up again this season, given his team advances to the Conference Finals.