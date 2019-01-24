Maenalanen notched a helper versus the Canucks on Wednesday.

Since being called up Jan. 1, Maenalanen's tallied six points in 12 contests while logging 10:32 of ice time per game. The Finnish winger has clearly capitalized on opportunities created by injuries to Micheal Ferland (upper body) and Jordan Staal (upper body). Whether the youngster sticks with the Canes once those two players are cleared remains to be seen, but he is at least making a strong case to remain in Carolina.