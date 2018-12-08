Hurricanes' Saku Maenalanen: Gearing up for NHL debut
Maenalanen will make his NHL debut during Friday's game against the Ducks, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
With Jordan Staal and Michael Ferland both out with concussions, Maenalanen will sport NHL threads. The 24-year-old has 11 points in 23 games with AHL Charlotte this year and will work on the fourth line.
