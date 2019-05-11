Hurricanes' Saku Maenalanen: Hasn't been cleared for contact
Maenalanen (upper body) remained in a non-contact jersey for Saturday's practice, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Maenalanen has been skating with the team since Tuesday, but he won't be a candidate to return to the lineup until he's able to start taking contact in practice. Another update on the 24-year-old rookie's status should surface once that occurs.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Saku Maenalanen: Skates in non-contact jersey•
-
Hurricanes' Saku Maenalanen: Done for Round 2•
-
Hurricanes' Saku Maenalanen: Won't return Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Saku Maenalanen: Comes off bench for Game 2•
-
Hurricanes' Saku Maenalanen: Riding pine•
-
Hurricanes' Saku Maenalanen: Recalled to parent club•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...