Maenalanen signed a one-year contract with the Helsinki Jokerit (KHL) on Wednesday.

Maenalanen was at a contract impasse with the Hurricanes, who issued the winger a qualifying offer which he has yet to sign. With no movement on a new deal in sight, it appears the Finn will return to his homeland and play in the KHL instead. Carolina will retain his rights should he ever decide to return to North America.