Hurricanes' Saku Maenalanen: Inks two-way deal with Carolina
Maenalanen signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Hurricanes on Friday.
Maenalanen spent the 2017-18 campaign with Karpat of the SM-liiga, totaling 17 goals and 46 points in 59 contests. The 6-foot-3 winger will likely spend most of next season becoming acclimated to the North American brand of hockey in the minors, but he could develop into a solid bottom-six forward for the Hurricanes if they decide to extend him past 2018-19.
