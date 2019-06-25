Maenalanen received a qualifying offer from the Hurricanes on Tuesday, Chip Alexander of the Raleigh News & Observer reports.

No surprise here, as the Hurricanes are flush with cap space and opted to qualify all of their RFAs. Maenalanen should return to a bottom-six role, similar to the one in which he totaled eight points over 34 appearances as a rookie last season.

