Hurricanes' Saku Maenalanen: Qualified by Carolina
Maenalanen received a qualifying offer from the Hurricanes on Tuesday, Chip Alexander of the Raleigh News & Observer reports.
No surprise here, as the Hurricanes are flush with cap space and opted to qualify all of their RFAs. Maenalanen should return to a bottom-six role, similar to the one in which he totaled eight points over 34 appearances as a rookie last season.
