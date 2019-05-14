Maenalanen (upper body) has been cleared to rejoin the lineup ahead of Tuesday's Game 3 against the Bruins, Luke DeCock of The News & Observer reports.

Maenalanen has been sidelined for over two weeks due to an upper-body injury, but he's finally put that issue behind him, and is expected to return to a bottom-six role for Game 3. The 24-year-old rookie has picked up one assist in seven appearances this postseason.