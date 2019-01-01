Hurricanes' Saku Maenalanen: Recalled from minors
Maenalanen was recalled from AHL Charlotte on Tuesday.
Maenalanen trades places on the organizational depth chart with fellow Finn Janne Kuokkanen. The former has a long reach as a 6-foot-4, 207-pound forward and took home a gold medal at the 2014 World Junior Championship, per this latest report. Maenalanen has averaged 0.45 points per game in the AHL, but it's a small sample sized based on 31 games, and it's best to not get too excited about him until we know for certain he'll get the chance to fill in for injured center Jordan Staal -- he's merely day-to-day with an upper-body injury.
