Hurricanes' Saku Maenalanen: Recalled to parent club
Maenalanen is back with the Hurricanes per the NHL's official media site.
The Finn was sent down Monday in a paper move to preserve his eligibility for the AHL playoffs, but is expected to suit up for the parent club in the near future. The 24-year-old has been decent for the Hurricanes this campaign, racking up seven points in 24 games.
