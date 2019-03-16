Hurricanes' Saku Maenalanen: Riding pine
Maenalanen was a healthy scratch for the third time in the past nine games Friday against the Blue Jackets.
The 24-year-old Finn is really nothing more than a depth forward for the Canes at this point in the season, and will likely continue to see limited game option as long as the team has a healthy contingent of forwards. Maenalanen has just eight points in 30 games this season, giving him negligible fantasy value in just about any format.
