Maenalanen was a healthy scratch for the third time in the past nine games Friday against the Blue Jackets.

The 24-year-old Finn is really nothing more than a depth forward for the Canes at this point in the season, and will likely continue to see limited game option as long as the team has a healthy contingent of forwards. Maenalanen has just eight points in 30 games this season, giving him negligible fantasy value in just about any format.