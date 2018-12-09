Hurricanes' Saku Maenalanen: Shifts to AHL
The Hurricanes reassigned Maenalanen to AHL Charlotte on Saturday, TSN reports.
Maenalanen made his NHL debut and recorded two hits during 6:49 of ice time. His return to the minors could be a sign that Jordan Staal (concussion) is nearing a return and could play Tuesday versus the Maple Leafs.
