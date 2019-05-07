Maenalanen (upper body) was on the ice Tuesday sporting a non-contact sweater, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Considering Maenalanen hasn't been cleared for contact, he is unlikely to play in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals, but coach Rod Brind'Amour hasn't provided a specific timeline for the winger's recovery. Once given the green light, the youngster will likely force Patrick Brown back up to the press box.