Hurricanes' Saku Maenalanen: Skates in non-contact jersey
Maenalanen (upper body) was on the ice Tuesday sporting a non-contact sweater, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Considering Maenalanen hasn't been cleared for contact, he is unlikely to play in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals, but coach Rod Brind'Amour hasn't provided a specific timeline for the winger's recovery. Once given the green light, the youngster will likely force Patrick Brown back up to the press box.
