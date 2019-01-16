Hurricanes' Saku Maenalanen: Two goals in win
Maenalanen lit the lamp twice in Tuesday's loss to the Rangers.
Maenalanen was recalled from AHL Charlotte on Jan. 1, and he now has four goals and an assist in his first nine NHL games while averaging just 9:26 TOI. Of course, his 33.3 shooting percentage is bound to slip, but this scoring depth is a nice touch for the Hurricanes.
